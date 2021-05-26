Mary Ellen Houser Kyger of Rockingham, formerly of Shenandoah, loving mother, grandmother, colleague, and friend, passed away at her home Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Mary was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Luray and was the daughter of the late Edward Page and Lucille Virginia Dovel Houser.
On June 28, 1969, she married Warren Garfield Kyger Jr., who departed this life on May 21, 1997.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Susan Kyger Kile of Rockingham; son-in-law, James; three grandchildren, William Garrett, Bryant Gage and Genna Paige; and a brother, Lynn Page Houser of Stanley.
A 1968 graduate of Page County High School, Mary entered the nursing profession after graduating from the RMH School of Nursing in 1971. For nearly 43 years, she proudly, compassionately, and fiercely served humanity as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department and later in the Nursing Coordinator’s Office at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Mary had a natural gift for mentoring that was exemplified when she shared her experience and wisdom acquired over many years of nursing. As gratifying as she found her professional calling to be, her greatest joy came from her adored grandchildren and the treasured moments she spent with them. Mary’s legacy will live on forever in the hearts of those her care enriched.
Interment will be private and a Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, her family welcomes contributions to the W.G. and Mary Kyger Memorial Scholarship, c/o Atlantic Union Bank, 440 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801. This annual scholarship will be awarded to a Page County High School senior who will be furthering their education in the health care field. Preference will be given to those pursuing a degree in nursing or fire/rescue.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah and condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
