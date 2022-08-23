Mary Hall Mills
Mrs. Mary Hall Mills, age 100, of Bracey, Va., died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
She was a musician and homemaker, having played on the Grand Ole Opry and knew many members of the cast of musical artists. Mary was part of an act out of Virginia, called Bill and Mary Reid and the Melody Mountaineers. Mary helped organize the group in 1951 and was from the little town of Keezletown, Va.
She got her start in the entertainment business, singing over a local radio station in her hometown with her sister. Quite an accomplished artist in her own right, she was named “Queen of Virginia Country Music Singers” for three years at the annual Virginia Folk Music Festival held in Blackstone, Va. and a member of the Virginia Country Music “Hall of Fame” in Bristol, Va.
In 1953, they were performing for their audiences over radio station WFLO out of Farmville, Va. every day at 11:30 a.m. They were said to have a ‘home-spun’ show that featured old-time country pickin’ and singin’, heart songs, gospel tunes and novelty numbers as well. Their show then was aired over a network of Virginia stations. One of which was WLVA TV out of Lynchburg, Va. They were also known as the “Shenandoah Valley Sweethearts” as they were both born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
She was also the widow of Joseph Mason Mills. Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and great- great-great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church, 1642 Smith Cross Roads, South Hill, VA 23970 with interment in the Cullen Baptist Church Cemetery, Cullen, Va.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924.
