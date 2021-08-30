Mary Helen Freeman Russell, 82, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
Born in Gastonia, N.C., on Aug. 14, 1939, to the late Rev. Joseph and Eva Connor Freeman.
Mary was a homemaker while her children were young. In 1978, when the family moved to Elkton, she was employed at Sheets Chevrolet in Elkton and she volunteered at EAUS. She attended the Elkton Pentecostal Church and the Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene.
On Oct. 5, 1959, she was united in marriage to William D. “Willie” Russell Sr., who preceded her in death on April 18, 2015.
Surviving are her children, Juanita Allen of Elkton, William D. “Dave” Russell Jr. of Weyers Cave, Jane Kibler and husband, Dale, of Harrisonburg, and John Russell of Elkton; a brother, JD Freeman and wife, Terry, of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Carissa Bowman and husband, Derick, of Lacey Spring and Scott Wilson of Bridgewater; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Freeman, Tommy Freeman, and Gene Freeman; an infant sister, Cora Freeman, and a son-in-law, Harry Allen.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jared Link officiating. Interment will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Facial coverings are requested for the health of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Area United Services (EAUS), P.O. Box 383, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
