Mary Holsinger Charlton, 68, of Broadway, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. She was born June 5, 1951, in Broadway and was a daughter of the late William Berkley Holsinger and Catherine Comer Holsinger.
Mary graduated from Broadway High School and worked at Ben Franklin in Broadway, The Exception Ltd. in Harrisonburg, Angus Topics, and at Valley Heritage in Harrisonburg.
On June 1, 1970, she married Alden H. Charlton, who survives.
Mary was a vibrant person who loved tacky earrings, green apple tootsie pops, unsweet tea, magazines, dogs, her grandchildren and her husband. She lived at Montvue (Skyview Springs) for the last few years of her life and enjoyed laughing and chatting with the staff who spent time with her. In her younger days, she was very crafty and enjoyed counted cross stitch and crocheting. She was an avid gardener and loved canning the produce that she and her family grew.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Tina Charlton Switzer and husband, David, of Luray and Dawn Charlton of Shawboro, N.C.; a son, Kyle Charlton and wife, Beth, of Moneta; a brother, James Holsinger of Harrisonburg; a sister, June Boshart of Harrisonburg; and five grandchildren, Jennifer Switzer, Claire Switzer, Kaitlyn Grover, Rebecca Switzer and William Grover. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Holsinger.
Services are planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA in her memory.
