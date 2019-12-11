Mary Imogene Mitchell, 81, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Imogene was born in Onego, W.Va., on Oct. 1, 1938, a daughter of the late Martha Ann (Ketterman) and Howard Perry Swope.
On Jan. 3, 1959, she was united in marriage to Orville "Bunny" Raymond Mitchell, who preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 2011.
Imogene is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Mitchell Deputy and husband, Robert, of Dayton and Pamela Mitchell Berry and husband, James "Bucky", of Harrisonburg; sister, Ruth Knowles, of Harrisonburg; brother, Jim Swope and wife, Julie, of Bridgewater; four grandchildren, Melissa Deputy (Josh Craig) of Harrisonburg, Crystal Deputy of Shelbyville, Tenn., Brett Deputy of Dayton and Brent Berry of Harrisonburg; her dearest Angels were her two great-granddaughters, Montana Deputy and Scarlett Craig; her beloved dog, Lexi.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Victory Fellowship Church in Dayton with the Rev. Sonny Henkel officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Clinton Church Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Davita Harrisonburg Dialysis Center, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 100, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.