Mary Irene Ragan, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was a former resident of the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. Irene is survived by six children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. For more information, please see https://lightenarrangements.com/ireneragan.
