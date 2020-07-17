Mary J. Ricketts
Mary Jane Ricketts, 79, of Luray, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 28, 1940, in Montgomery, Ga., and was a daughter of the late Milage Hightower and Lucindy Almond Hightower.
On June 9, 1967, she married William Ricketts, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, William A. Ricketts III and wife, Salme, of Irvine, Calif.; two granddaughters, Kaili and Liisa; and one grandson, Taabi. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sara Ruth Hall.
Mary Jane was a devoted and faithful wife for 53 years.
She loved her husband and family and was a supportive mother to their son, William.
Mary Jane gave up her career to serve together in her husband’s ministry in the Church of Jesus Christ for 43 years. She gained the reputation of being the perfect minister’s wife and filled the role superbly. But most of all she was a loving wife.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the Luray United Methodist Church by the Rev. Erich Bennett with visitation one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at Culpeper National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray United Methodist Church, Luray, VA 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.