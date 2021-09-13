Mary Jane Blaine
Mary Jane Blaine, 87, of Criders, died Sept. 12, 2021, at the University of Virginia Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville. She was born June 19, 1934, in Criders and was the daughter of the late George Allen and Vergie Frances Crider Turner.
Mary Jane worked as volunteer coordinator for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and was a member of the Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bergton.
On Dec. 29, 1960, she married Lawrance Edward Blaine, who preceded her in death on July 15, 2019.
Surviving are sons, Jeff May and wife, Karla, of Harrisonburg and Joey Blaine and wife, Kim, of Criders; daughter, Sarah Showalter and husband, Shannon, of Timberville; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Hope Rexrode of Moorefield, W.Va., and Betty Jo Fansler of Mathias, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Fielding, and sister, Georgia Smith.
Pastor Barbara Krumm will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church in the outdoor pavilion in Bergton. Please bring a chair along. Burial will follow at the Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
Those wishing to view and sign the book may do so Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16170 Bergton Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
