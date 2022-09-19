Mary Jane Monger, 68, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 16, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
Mary Jane was born Dec. 9, 1953, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Inman Isiah and Hazel Marie Lilly Rinaca.
Mary Jane worked at James Madison University for 23 years, retiring in 2019. She was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ in Elkton. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
On Feb. 25, 1972, she married Philip Allan Monger, who survives.
In addition to her husband of 50 years, she is survived by her sons, Bradley Monger and wife, Crissy, and Joshua Monger and wife, Tanya; daughter, Bellamy Monger and companion, Brooke; grandchildren, Justin Monger and girlfriend, Phoebe, William Monger-Hall and wife, Brooke, Benjamin Monger, Savanna Monger, and Emmalyn Monger; brothers, Darrell Rinaca and wife, Terree, and Phillip Rinaca and wife, Ruth; sisters, Carolyn Terrell and Martha Comer and husband, Don; and her beloved cat, Mr. Mittens.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethel United Church of Christ.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Bethel United Church of Christ with Pastor Dan Bassett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to Bethel United Church of Christ at 2451 Bethel Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
