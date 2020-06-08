Mary Jane Strickler
BROADWAY — Mary Jane (Powers) Strickler, 81, wife of James “Frank” Strickler of Wampler Road, Broadway, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Strickler was born in Staunton on Feb. 10, 1939, a daughter of the late Samuel Reed and Jane Elizabeth (Wheeler) Powers.
Mary was a cook and bartender at the Timberville Moose Lodge No. 2022, of which she was a member. She enjoyed yard work, attending yard sales, and caring for her family.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two daughters, Rita Fletcher and Scherrie Marie Ramsey; a brother, Samuel Dwight Powers; and a sister, Nyoke Lee Whitesell.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 36 years, are two sons, William Hunter Price of Verona and Willie Crosby of Harrisonburg; three daughters, Billie Jean Price of Waynesboro, Maria Dragulski and her husband, Richard, of Mansfield, Texas, and Ann Dee Smith of Staunton; a sister, Jatanna Kay (Powers) Rankin of Verona; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her pet dog “Flo.”
Burial will be private in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.