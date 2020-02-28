Mary Jane (Waybright) Rexrode, 79, of Pirkey Lane, Harrisonburg, went to join her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mary was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Pendleton County, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Pauline Elza Eye and Michael Waybright.
She was united in marriage on Feb. 23, 1957, to Arthur E. “Buster” Rexrode, who preceded her in death on March 6, 2012. In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by infant sister, Trudy Eye; brother, Stanley Eye and sister, Maxine Wimer.
Surviving are her daughters, Vickie, and her husband, Carroll Bland, of Bridgewater, and Pamela and her husband, James “Cowboy” Whetzel, of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson (and another on the way); two sisters, Betty Smith Eagle of Doe Hill, and Joy Shenk of Grottoes, and one brother, Jimmy Waybright of Franklin, W.Va. She also had numerous step family members that she loved.
She worked for Metro Pants for 20 years, Flowers Bakery, Perdue and Rolling Hills Antique Mall. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved doing genealogy,antiques and working on and wearing jewelry. In her later years, she resided at Willow Estates, where she enjoyed coloring. She made master pieces for everyone. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild, they were her joy.
Friends and family will be received at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Harrisonburg on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the church with interment following at St. Paul Cemetery in Weyers Cave.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
