Mary Jo Thompson
Mary Jo Thompson, 81, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born March 31, 1942, to the late Joseph B. and Mary Bridges Mitchell.
On June 28, 1959, she married her husband, Carroll Daniel Thompson. Mary Jo was retired from Kawneer. She was an active member at Victory Fellowship Church. She was also a Sunday school teacher at Fairview Church of the Brethren, where she typed bulletins and read scriptures. She especially enjoyed evening devotions with her daughter, Pam.
Mary Jo was known to be playful, caring, generous and never met a stranger. She enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors and loved spending time with her family. She held a special place in her heart for her pets, Skippy and Oreo.
She is survived by her doting husband of 63 years, Carroll Daniel Thompson; daughters, Pamela V. Cahill and husband, Scott, and Sherry L. Thompson; friend of the family, Cyndi Grey; brother, Norman B. Mitchell and wife, Mary; niece, Riki Mitchell; former sister-in-law, Peggy Mitchell and companion, Brent Cole, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A special thanks to her devoted friend of many years, Margaret Alt. The family would like to thank her many caregivers including Sue Lambert and family, Sentara RMH Hospital and Life Care Rehab Nurses, and a late in life special blessing, Janet Dellinger, at Life Care Center.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jo is preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Scott Cahill.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Victory Fellowship Church in Rockingham County, Va. officiated by her beloved Pastor Sonny Henkel. Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.