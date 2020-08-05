Mary Josephine Turner
Mary Josephine Turner, 82, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born June 9, 1938, in Rockingham County, Va., and was a daughter of the late Charles and Pearl Dofflemeyer Stoneberger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, George Calvin Turner Sr.; a brother, Columbus Frazier; and a sister, Marie Frazier.
Mrs. Turner was a faithful member of Elkton Church of God. She enjoyed flowers, her family and especially the children she encountered as a custodian at Elkton Elementary School. Mary liked shopping, going on rides and was known for her rice pudding.
She is survived by sons, Keith L. Turner, George C. “G.C.” Turner Jr., Charles E. Turner and Donald R. “Buck” Turner; daughters, LaDonna C. Wallace, Rebecca A. Wyant and Baronica “Bonnie” Grimsley; brother, Charles “Poke” Stoneberger; sister, Louise McFarland; 17 grandchildren, including Candice Lawson, Timothy Turner, LaDonna Doty and Susie Shifflett, whom she lovingly raised, and 29 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Elkton Church of God with Sam Sponaugle officiating. A visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
