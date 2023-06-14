Mary June Zirkle Branner, 87, of Timberville, died June 11, 2023, at her home. She was born June 1, 1936, in New Market and was the daughter of the late John W. and Vallie Landis Zirkle.
She was a homemaker and member of Smith Creek Regular Baptist Church in New Market.
On Dec. 6, 1962, she married Allen Leon Branner, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Pamela B. Mariani of San Diego, Calif., and Cindy B. Ware of Timberville; one son, Allen Ray Branner of Bethel, Ohio; five sisters, Anna Lou Golladay of Gettysburg, Pa., Nancy L. Williams of Broadway, Lois J. Hinegardner of Timberville, Ruth Ann Kiser of Port Republic and Gladys V. Blosser of Timberville; two grandchildren, Ryan and Megan; and a number of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
Pastor Brent Hockema will conduct a private graveside service.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway to sign the guestbook on Wednesday (today) from 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or the Timberville Fire Department, P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
