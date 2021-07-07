Mary K. Neff
Mary Kiser Neff, 93, a resident of Sunnyside Retirement Community, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born July 2, 1927, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Oliver Andrew and Virginia Adams Kiser.
On Nov. 7, 1951, she married Jack Stanley Neff, who preceded her in death Nov. 11, 2007.
Mary was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School and Madison College. In earlier years, she worked at Merck in Elkton and was a teacher for Harrisonburg public schools. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Sallie Blosser Ladies Bible Class, JMU Alumni, Bluestone Society, and Spotswood 9 Hole Golf.
She is survived by three sons, Jack Harbor of Christiansburg, Robert Andrew and wife, Rosa, of Tampa, Fla., and Joseph Kiser and wife, Lynn, of Richmond; two grandsons, Reuben Andrew and wife, Sheila, of Ottumwa, Iowa and Christofer Robert and fiancé, Johanna of Tiffin, Ohio; one great-grandson, Emerson Isaak Andrew; a brother, Ralph P. Kiser of Port Republic; a sister, Jo Ann Kiser of Chester; and two nieces and one nephew.
She is also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathy, of Christiansburg.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Meredith Chapel, Sunnyside Retirement Community. Masks are required in the chapel.
Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Retirement Community or First Presbyterian Church.
Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
