Mary Katherine Dellinger Dove
Mary Katherine Dellinger Dove died May 1, 2020, at her residence. Her family is very thankful to have had the past eight years with her as she was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) in March of 2012 and then Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in August of 2014.
Mary Katherine was born in Shenandoah County on Feb. 5, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Joseph Samuel and Mazie Polk Dellinger.
On Aug. 21, 1954, she married Carroll G. Dove, who preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 2006.
Mary Katherine was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Dove Anderson and husband, R. Calvin, of Timberville and a son, Chris L. Dove and wife, Karen, of Broadway; a granddaughter, Natika Dove Guyer and husband, David, and their children, Gannon and Evelyn Reese of Fulks Run; a grandson, R. Cortland Anderson and wife, Paige, of Timberville; stepgranddaughters, Callie Anderson Ream and husband, Josh, and their children, Cailyn, Jackson, and Emersyn of Chesapeake, and Emily Anderson Thomas and husband, Kris, and their children Cole, Chase, and Gracie Ann of Quicksburg. Brothers, J. Brisco Dellinger and wife, Janet, of Broadway and Carroll W. Dellinger and wife, Elaine, of Dayton, Va., also survive her.
Brothers, Harry E. Dellinger and Richard L. Dellinger, and sisters, Evelyn Jenkins, Augamay Bowers and Elva L. Ritchie, and a brother-in-law, E. Junior Dove and wife, June, preceded her in death.
Mary Katherine graduated from Broadway High School in 1951. She was very fond of her classmates and always looked forward to attending yearly reunions. In 1998, after working 33 years as secretary/bookkeeper for Mason Motor Sales in Timberville, she retired and turned to being very active in her church and community. She was a devoted member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren where she had served as Deacon and was very active in the Women’s Fellowship prior to 2014. As long as she was able she volunteered at the Plains District Museum and served on the Board of Directors of the museum. She was a member of the Plains District Women’s Club where she served as treasurer.
A private graveside worship service will be held at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, VA 22815 or to RMH Hahn Cancer Center, Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Mary Katherine’s family is very thankful for the outstanding care she received from the excellent nursing staff and doctors at the Hahn Cancer Center.
