Mary Katherine “Kitty” Puffenberger, 85, of Elizabethtown, Pa., passed from this life on July 12, 2022, at Masonic Health Care Center. Born in Waynesboro, Va., she was the daughter of the late William J. and Esther V. Pence Garber. She was the wife of Dr. William V. “Bill” Puffenberger for 64 years. They were married on March 1, 1958, in the Bridgewater (Va.) Church of the Brethren.
Kitty was a faithful member of the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren where she was a teacher in the nursery school and enjoyed quilting with the church group. She also played in the church bell choir and sang in the adult choir. Kitty had a true love of music--both listening to and playing. Throughout her life, she played many instruments including the clarinet, flute, piano, and hand bells.
After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and English from Bridgewater (Va.) College, Kitty was employed as an elementary school teacher in Illinois and then Virginia. She worked in the Elizabethtown College library for 18 years as a research specialist with the inter library loan system.
For many years, she officiated field hockey for the PIAA Lancaster-Lebanon Field Hockey League and also at the intercollegiate level. She was also a member of Elizabeth Hughes Society, a self-styled artist and an admirer of the artwork of P. Buckley Moss. She loved volunteer ushering for The Fulton and Hershey Theatres and Music at Gretna. Additionally, Kitty enjoyed traveling and tending to her many plants and flowers. She also loved cats, especially her beloved Ebony.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Mark W. Puffenberger, of Petersburg, W.Va., Erik G. Puffenberger, husband of Erica S. Leslie Puffenberger, of Strasburg, and Katherine Lie Weiler of Lancaster; seven grandchildren, Amy L. Brakefield, Kelly A. Petrone, David M. Puffenberger, Tara M. Puffenberger, W. Connor Weiler, Alia L. Puffenberger, and Taya L. Puffenberger; and four great-grandchildren, Peter J. and Carina M. Petrone, and Evelyn M. and Myles Brakefield.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 South Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, Pa. A livestream of the service will be available. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service and again during a light luncheon reception at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to On Earth Peace, Box 183, 601 Main St., New Windsor, MD 21776.
To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
