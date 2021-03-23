Mary Katherine Weaver
Mary Katherine Weaver, 96, died March 21, 2021, at Augusta Health. She was born Oct. 6, 1924, in Rockingham County, the daughter of the late Roy F. and Sallie Bowman Lineweaver.
On May 11, 1946, she married C.F. Weaver, who died Sept. 3, 2010.
Mary K. graduated from Bridgewater High School, Class of 1941 and Dunsmore Business College and held several office positions before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a member of the Summit Church of the Brethren, a 50-year member of the Centerville Home Extension Club, and past president of the Auxiliary to the Bridgewater Home. C.F., Mary K. and family operated Weaver Farms in Augusta and Rockingham counties for many years.
Surviving are three sons, Kenneth and wife, Brenda, Richard (Rick) and wife, Karen, both of Bridgewater and Steve and wife, Ellen, of Weyers Cave; a daughter, Sally Weaver Shomo and husband, Scott, of Staunton; grandchildren, Brent Weaver and Jane, Wesley Weaver and Michelle, Amber Weaver Shifflett and Travis, Shana Weaver Michael and Devin, Kelly Weaver Shenk and Cory. Also, great-grandchildren, Nash and Henley Michael, Trayvin Shifflett and Riley Shenk; stepgrandchildren, Sonja Pennington, Shannon Atkins, Justin and Bryan Shomo; and a number of stepgreat-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth Weaver Jr.; sisters, Grace Hollen and Effa Garber; and brothers, LeRoy Lineweaver and Carl Lineweaver.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater with The Rev. Cole Scrogham and Jonathan Farmer officiating. Social distancing and masks are required.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding quality of care given to our mother by Dr. Rob Marsh and the 2nd floor nurses and staff of Augusta Health.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Summit Church of the Brethren, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812, Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 N Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
