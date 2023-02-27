Mary Katheryn (Kitty) Vest Reish passed away at the age of 93 on Feb. 25, 2023, in Broadway, Va. at home cared for by family and hospice services. For the past seven years, she has lived with her family in a four-generation home enjoying watching her great-grandchildren grow. Her strength, determination, faithfulness, and love leave a lasting legacy to her family and all those who knew her. She was our cherished matriarch, and we thank God for her life.
Mary was born July 21, 1929, in Floyd County on a farm in Check, Va. She was a daughter of the late Thomas Thurman and Gaye Bertha Radford Vest. Her mother had been ill since her birth, and she learned very early how to work hard, cook and provide for her family. She was the oldest of three children born into the depression years. She grew up working alongside her beloved father on the farm where she grew up without running water or electricity. Her strong work ethics and grit were evident throughout her whole life.
She graduated from Check High School in 1947. In 1951, she graduated from Bridgewater College with a BS degree in business. She then worked at the Medical College of Virginia (now VCU) in Richmond in the medical transcribing department from 1951-52 while her husband finished medical school. Then she managed and assisted her husband, Dr. William Reish, in their family practice in Harrisonburg from 1956-1993.
She has been a member of the Dayton Church of the Brethren since 1956. She was a lifetime deaconess in the church and also worked in the church nursery for a number of years as well as taught Sunday School (youth group) in earlier years. They also faithfully attended Lorida Church of the Brethren during the winters for about 20 years; and she enjoyed singing in the choir in her later years.
On June 24, 1951, she married her dearly loved husband, Dr. William E. Reish, who died May 27, 2021. They were married a month shy of 70 years. She helped care for and cherished him until his very last breath.
Surviving are a son, Merlin Thomas Reish and wife, Martha; three grandchildren, Micah Edwin Reish (Dayna) and their children, Silas Pearl and Seneca Marie, Marilyn Marie Reish (Chad Hellwinckel), and Matthew Ellis Reish (Ilsa Cooke). She is also survived by a sister, Brenda Lambert (David); and sisters-in law, Lois Zachman and Carol Vest. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Darlene Gaye Reish; a brother, Harold Edward Vest; and a niece, Rita Gail Vest Minnick.
She chose to donate her body to medical science in Richmond, Va.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Dayton Church of the Brethren at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Kevin Daggett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dayton Church of the Brethren, PO Box 236, Dayton, VA 22821 or Lorida Church of the Brethren, PO Box 137, Lorida, FL 33857.
