Mary Kathryn Bell, 85, of Harrisonburg, passed away Oct. 5, 2020, at Whispering Pines in Luray. Mrs. Bell was born Nov. 27, 1934, in Pulaski, Va., and was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Phelps.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna K. Swimley, and a brother, Eugene “Buddy” Phelps.
Mary was a school bus driver for many years to Fairfax County and also worked as a dispatcher for Fairfax County Police Department. She attended Ferrum College, where she met her husband of 66 years, John H. Bell, who survives. Mary and her husband moved to the Valley 23 years ago from Fairfax County. They enjoyed going to auctions, camping and trips to Busch Gardens.
Besides her husband, she is survived by son-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Swimley of McGaheysville; brother, Mont Phelps of Massachusetts; sister, Martha Goff of Florida and a grandson, Noah Swimley and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with the Rev. Wayne Wright officiating.
