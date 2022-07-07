Mary Kathryn Cook Shipp, 76, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Rockingham, Va.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Church. Pastor Dale Bennett will officiate. Burial will be private in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Ms. Shipp was born June 18, 1946, in Kokomo, Ind., daughter of the late Ralph Cook and Nona McSpadden Cook.
She received her Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the University of Tennessee and a Master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Virginia. She worked for IBM for over 25 years as a Computer Programmer and later retired from Lockheed Martin. She was an active member of Antioch Church.
Ms. Shipp was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Charles Lee “Chuck” Shipp. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Clark and wife, Kim, of Arlington, Va., and Byron Clark and wife, Liz, of Greencastle, Pa.
Ms. Shipp was an avid reader and loved to travel and sing hymns.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
