Mary Frances Wright Knott, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mary was born in Harrisonburg on August 31, 1929, a daughter of the late Cora Alice (Craun) and Edward Emmanuel Wright.
She was a member of Rock Church in Harrisonburg.
Mary is survived by four daughters, Barbara Bosserman of Bridgewater, Doris Alger and husband, Woodrow, of Penn Laird, Alice Pratt and husband, Richard, of Harrisonburg, and Nancy Lee Knight of McGaheysville; sons, Hershell M. Knott, Jr. and wife, Eva, of Stanley, and James Emanuel Knott and wife, Delores, of Churchville; sister, Alma Gallego of Arlington; 22+ grandchildren, 36+ great-grandchildren, 2+ great-great-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by sisters, Gladys Shoemaker, and Edna Cook; brother, David Wright, and two infant brothers.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 10 AM until 6 PM on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to sign the guest register and pay their respects. The family may not be present all day.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM on Sunday, December 19th, at Rock Church in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Jeremy Poling officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.