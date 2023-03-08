Mary Lou Kline Bryan, 94, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home.
She was born May 18, 1928, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late David and Lula Tobin Kline.
Mary Lou was a 1947 graduate of Harrisonburg High School and worked for the City of Harrisonburg for 41 years before retiring in 1988.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Salvation Army Auxiliary. After retiring, Mary Lou enjoyed meeting her “Hardee Girls” for breakfast. She loved her crossword puzzles and TV shows. She enjoyed card games and visiting Debbie’s family on Endless Caverns Blvd. and the farm especially on Thanksgiving.
On Aug. 9, 1959, she married Lawrence P. Bryan, who preceded her in death on May 9, 2004. Two brothers, Wilson Gould and Herbert Wendell Kline and a nephew, Wendell Hoffman Kline, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Loretta Kline of Leesburg, Va.; a niece, Emily Kline Neville of Berlin, Md.; three great-nephews, Wendell Hoffman Kline Jr., William Garrett Neville and Richard Connor Neville; and four great-great-nieces, Rylie and Raegan Kline, Kestryll and Clay Neville; and her devoted caregiver and neighbor of 40 years, Debbie Daily.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Woodbine Cemetery. The casket will remain closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 in her memory.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
