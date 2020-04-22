Mary L. Domzalski, 88, a resident of Accordius Health, passed away April 20, 2020. Mrs. Domzalski was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Scotland and was a daughter of the late Matthew and Jenny McNaught.
She was a registered nurse in Scotland and New Jersey. She met her husband, Francis “Frank” Domzalski II, who was in the Navy, at a dance in the United Kingdom while on furlough. She later traveled on the original Queen Mary to New York, where they were married on Feb. 7, 1956, and settled in New Jersey. They moved to Virginia in 1986. Mary enjoyed taking walks and dancing and was a former member of the Worldwide Church of God.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Frank Domzalski III.
Surviving are her children, John Domzalski and wife, Ruth, of Broadway, Lourdes “Lou” Faircloth of Timberville and Matthew Domzalski and wife, Maria, of Florida; grandchildren, Jennifer Domzalski, David Domzalski, Jacob Domzalski, Heather Domzalski and Mary Domzalski; great-grandson, Benjamin Grayson Domzalski; stepgranddaughter, Misty Riggleman and fiancé, Bobby Whetzel; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Damon Viands and Gracie Whetzel. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The body was cremated and all services will be private.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
