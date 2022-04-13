Mary L. Hively, 99, of Elkton, Va., passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mrs. Hively was born Aug. 27, 1922, and was the daughter of the late Garland S. and Ruth Powell Lough.
On April 2, 1947, she married the love of her life, Glenn D. Hively and they spent 13 wonderful years together until the Lord called him home on Dec. 5, 1960. After Glenn’s death, Mary returned to D.C. and her job as Pay Roll Clerk at Gallaudet College. Many years later she returned to Elkton where she and her brother, Chancellor, owned and operated Elkton Auto Parts until closing shop and retiring in 1982.
After retiring, Mary devoted her life to caring for her invalid mother until her death in 1987. Mary was a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton, Elkton Coterie Club, the Massanutten Woman’s Club, where she thoroughly enjoyed the “Bridge Group” and the Elkton Ruritan Club. She looked forward to the Chicken B.B.Q.’s where she helped for 15 plus years. She also had many hobbies and enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, penny ante poker, golfing and playing bridge in her later years. Mary liked to cook and bake; she often shared her “guinea pig” recipes with family. She loved tending to her garden and flower beds until health issues made it impossible for her to do so.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, R. Chancellor Lough; two sisters-in-law, Jean A. Lough and Marilyn S. Lough, and many extended family members including “Mom and Dad” Hively, whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by two half brothers, Ray Lough and wife, Lucinda, and Allen Lough and companion, Sue Ann; nieces, Joan L. Snow and husband, Carl Lee, Jean L. Fager and husband, Jim, and Gina Rae L. Duncan and husband, James, as well as numerous extended family members including special nephew, Jimmy P. Hively.
In compliance with her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be buried beside her husband in Elk Run Cemetery. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Wayne Wright and Pastor Adam Snow officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Christian Church Need Fund, 38 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827, Evangelical Presbyterian Church Benevolence Fund, 2580 Panorama Drive, Elkton, VA 22827 or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
