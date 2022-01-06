Mary Lee Dennison, 91, of Mount Sidney, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Augusta Health. Mary was born May 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Louise Frances (Sutton) and Broaddus Powell.
She was a member of St. Michael's United Church of Christ in Bridgewater.
On Aug. 12, 1950, she was united in marriage to Garland C. Dennison, who survives. Mary is also survived by a daughter, Nancy Darlene Dennison of Mount Sidney.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Tommie and Eugene Powell.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Burial will be private at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mount Sidney.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.