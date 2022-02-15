Mary Lee Ewing, 85, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born May 11, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Burrel and Ruby Huffman Morral.
Mary graduated from Dayton High School in 1955. She was a faithful member of the Montezuma Church of the Brethren for many years. She worked for 40 years as a professional secretary with Clark and Bradshaw Law Offices. Later in life, she worked as a real estate agent, opening her own realty firm, Ashby Realty, until her retirement in 2012. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and studying genealogy.
She is survived by son, Stephan Ewing; sisters, Donna Chandler and Patsy Londeree; grandchildren, Kacey Moogalian, Alex and Brad Ewing and Britany Leslie and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren in Dayton with Pastor J.D. Glick and The Rev. David Miller officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be shared by visiting the funeral home or at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.