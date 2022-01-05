Mary Lee Hensley, 84, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Elkton, left this earth to be with her heavenly Father on Jan. 2, 2022, with her daughter by her side. Mary had resided with Sharon and her husband, Michael, for eight years as she faced the challenges of dementia. Mary was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Virgie Mary Shifflett and Walter Whitley.
She attended Montevideo High School. Mary worked as a sales associate for the Watson’s and Peebles department store in the Valley Mall for 13 years and was named sales associate of the year in 2000. She was a member of the Elkton Presbyterian church in Elkton, Va., where she served as a flower chairman for several years. Flower arranging was a passion of hers and decorating the altar for the seasons made her very happy.
Mary is survived by her children, Sharon Packett and husband, Michael, of Harrisonburg, Jeddie Hensley Jr. and wife, Linda, of Grottoes and Ronnie Hensley and wife, Kathy, of Elkton and her son, Mitch Taylor; brother, James Shifflett and wife, Frances; sister, Emma Orell Shifflett, all of Elkton; nieces, Carolyn Frazier and husband, Gene, Tina Hughes and husband, Lynn, Lois Booten and husband, David, Donna Selby and husband, Michael, and Melinda Houle; several great-nieces and nephews including a great-niece, Melissa Stum and husband, Eric; her caregiver, Sherry Grogg, as well as numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Lydia A. Myers, and a brother, Edgar E. Shifflett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with the Rev. James B. Martin officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.