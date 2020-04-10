Mary Lee Wampler Spangler, 87, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Mount Sidney on July 28, 1932, and was a daughter of the late Everett Lee and Mary Julia Garber Wampler.
Mary was a teacher and had taught at Mount Sidney Elementary School, and Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren Nursery School in Pennsylvania. She was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Bridgewater College.
She was united in marriage on June 16, 1956, to Martin Ord Lee Spangler, who preceded her in death on April 25, 2008.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Rebecca Fuhrman and husband, David, of Collegeville, Pa., Julia Ann Mast, of Voorhees, N.J., John Martin Spangler of Staunton, and Susan Ruth Schlegel and husband, Philip, of Cherry Hill, N.J.; and her two grandchildren, Leanndra Yates and Zachary Fuhrman, and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Gaynell Sayre, and two brothers, Harold Wampler and Glen Wampler.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
