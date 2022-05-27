Mary Lee Warrick, 98, of Front Royal, Va., passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center in New Market, Va.
Mary Lee was born in Dayton, Va., on Feb. 16, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Atlee Franklin McNett and Frances Edna Myers McNett.
She was retired from Avtex in Front Royal.
She was first married on Nov. 6, 1945, to Clarence Leon “Buzz” Getz, who preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 1971. Later she married Albert Warrick, who preceded her in death on May 25, 2003.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Getz.
Mary Lee is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan Getz of Luray; a stepson, Tom Warrick of Front Royal; and two grandsons, Eddie (Marion Frazier) Warrick and Vincent (Gwynnavier Jones) Warrick.
She is also survived by a brother, Harold McNett (Faye); and a sister-in-law, Meda McNett.
Mary Lee and Albert enjoyed spending winters in Florida for many years after their retirement. She also enjoyed playing card games, jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles, and family reunions.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Friends may pay their respects at the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray at any time.
A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
