Mary Lou Litten
Mary Lou Litten, 79, of Timberville, Va., affectionately known by those who loved her most as Mom and Granky, passed away Jan. 22, 2020. She was born Aug. 26, 1940, to Dorman and Ursula Shirkey.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 59 years, Donald Lee”Pee Wee” Litten; daughters, Pam (Charles) Hancock of Atlanta, Ga., and Theresa (Stacy) Phillips of Timberville; grandsons, Benjamin “BJ” Lam of Savannah, Ga., Dustin Phillips of Lake Bridge, Va., and Chad Phillips of Stafford; brothers Earl Shirkey of Harrisonburg, Jim (June) Shirkey of Timberville, Roger (Kay) Shirkey of Linville; brother-in-law, Calvin Taylor of Timberville; sister-in-law, Marion Shirkey of Delaware; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by father, Dorman Shirkey; mother, Ursula Shirkey; brother, Roy Shirkey; and sister, Rena Taylor.
Mary Lou worked for 30 years with the Rockingham County Public School System in the cafeteria at Plains Elementary School. She was known for often paying for a student’s lunch so that they never went through a school day hungry. Her favorite thing was to spend time with her family, and was always ready to brag about her boys. She loved spending many afternoons at the ball field to watch Dusty and Chad play baseball and attend BJ’s concerts. She was an avid sports fan; often cheering on Broadway High School sports, the Washington Redskins, and the Washington Nationals.
Mary Lou loved to spend her time playing solitaire, catching up with friends, and spending time with her family. Her favorite memories were the many family vacations each summer to Myrtle Beach and Disney World. She was a special lady and will be dearly missed by all.
The family will receive friends at a viewing on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The funeral will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Concord United Church of Christ. Officiating will be the Rev. Joel Walkley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Concord U.C.C., c/o Jim Shirkey, 962 Concord Church Road, Timberville, VA 22853 or one can donate blood in her memory.
