Mary Lou Offutt Smith, age 88, passed away on May 21, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. Born in Baltimore County, Md., she graduated from Bridgewater College in Virginia where she met her husband, Wayne L. Smith. After college, Mary Lou worked as a third-grade teacher in Maryland and Virginia. She left teaching to raise their two children in a loving home environment which also included her widowed mother.
Wayne L. Smith’s banking career relocated the family to Winter Haven, Fla. in 1973. The couple led an active social life and Mary Lou became involved in the Winter Haven Garden Club and P.E.O. In 1986, they returned to their much-beloved Shenandoah Valley in Virginia and reunited with a close-knit group of long-time friends. They spent numerous fun times and holiday celebrations with their friends while Wayne finished his banking career at F&M Bank in Harrisonburg, Va. They continued to have strong ties to Winter Haven throughout the years and returned in 1998 as winter residents. During the summer, they enjoyed living in their historic log home on the Shenandoah River in Port Republic, Va.
After losing her husband of 50 years and struggling with health issues, Mary Lou moved to Vero Beach, Fla. in 2017 with her daughter and son-in-law. She was blessed to have wonderful caregivers in her later years, especially Rita Burns of Vero Beach, who was selflessly devoted to Mary Lou.
Mary Lou was a gentle, sweet soul with a ready smile. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a kind and thoughtful friend to everyone she encountered. She had a calming influence, a wise instinctive intuition, handled all troubles with grace, and always put others first. She was a true “lady” in every sense of the word.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Stacey Smith Wall (Wayne); her son, Stephen Wayne Smith (Jennifer); her grandson, Christopher Smith Tofanelli (Melissa); her great-grandson, Tyler; her great-granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth and her twin sisters, Helen Beckwith and Virginia Kocher.
Mary Lou will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private family ceremony at the Mount Horeb Cemetery in Dayton, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.