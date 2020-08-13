Mary Louise Cullers, 88, of Luray, Va., died Aug. 11, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at Family Cemetery on Old Forge Road Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 3:51 am
