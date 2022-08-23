Mary Lula ‘Mary Lou’ Pence Hensley
Mary Lula “Mary Lou” Pence Hensley, 79, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mary Lou was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Albert Brown and Clara Virginia Mitchell Pence.
On Jan. 11, 1980, she married her husband, Gary Hensley, who preceded her in death March 17, 2020. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, John H. Pence.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Shannon Good and husband, Chad, and Sheri Laubach and husband, Victor; and a brother, Ernest L. Pence and wife, Louise.
Mary Lou was excited to move into the house beside her daughter, Shannon, where the family will be holding a celebration of her life Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. All are welcome to come and share their memories of Mary Lou. For anyone who would like to attend and needs directions, please call 540-578-0482.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat’s Cradle in her memory, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
