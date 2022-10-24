Mary M. Carr, 97, of Bergton, Va., passed away Oct. 22, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Fred Dove.
She was born Sept. 22, 1925, in Bergton and was a daughter of the late William Casper and Dottie Victoria Smith Dove.
Mary was a B.H.S. graduate of 1945. She taught school at Bergton for a period of time. She worked at Rockingham Poultry for several years. Mary was a caregiver for many children over the years, including her grandchildren. She was an excellent homemaker! She enjoyed planting and tending a large vegetable garden, cooking and canning. She was an excellent cook and won many blue ribbons, grand prizes and sweepstakes ribbons at the Bergton Fair and Rockingham County Fair. She enjoyed sewing, mending clothes, making baby blankets and embroidery. She was a member of the Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton.
On Aug. 21, 1945, she married Elmer D. Carr Jr., who preceded her in death May 2, 2009. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Mary is survived by sons, William Dewitt Carr (Brenda) of Criders, Delmas Carr (Madeline) of Bergton and Don Carr (Micki) of Bergton; daughter, Karen Dove (Fred) of Fulks Run; grandchildren, Deanna Ritchie (Pete), Wm. Dee Carr (Amanda),Travis Carr (Jennifer), James Carr (Katie), Donica Carr (Justin), Beth Dellinger (Shanon) and Wesley Dove (Cindy), 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren with two on the way; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Three brothers, William Lester Dove, Jason Dove and Edward Dove and five sisters, Nora Lantz, Alma Dove, Lelia Lewis, Thelma Lantz and Ethel May, preceded her in death.
Pastor Barbara Krumm will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton. Burial will be in Martin Luther Lutheran Cemetery.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook Monday (today) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Eddie Wittig, 18326 Crab Run Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their amazing care and support.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
