Mary M. Good
Mary Martha Good, 87, a resident of Linville, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at VMRC.
Mrs. Good was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late Guyser Ernest and Mary Lena Snider Caldwell.
She worked as a dedicated secretary for Truck & Equipment for over 51 years. She was active in the Staunton-Waynesboro and Tri-County Region Antique automobile car clubs, Linville-Edom chapter of Home Extension, and the Plains District Square Dance Club. She was an active member of Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, where she served as secretary, deaconess, various board commissions, treasurer for over 20 years, taught Sunday School classes, and loved planning special events.
On Oct. 23, 1960, she married Ralph Lee Simmers, who preceded her in death on May 5, 1980. On Oct. 29, 1983, she married Samuel Clarence Good, who preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 2000.
Mrs. Good is survived by her stepchildren, Patricia Shiflet and husband, Robert, of Dayton and Lee Ann Landes and husband, Alan, of Dayton; a daughter-in-law, JoAnn Good of Edinburg; siblings, Aleta Jane Robinson of Mathias, W.Va., William A. Caldwell and wife, Pat, of Rockingham and Nancy C. Zirk and husband, James, of Linville; nieces and nephews, Andrew Robinson, Jay Robinson, Alan Robinson, Janice Dean, Laura Orndorff, Susan Robinson, Linda Raker, Julie Kline and Michael Zirk; and a number of stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. Good was preceded in death by a stepson, Steven Wayne Good; a sister, Joan Yancey and husband, Eddie Yancey; her mother-in-law, Hazel Dawn Loker Simmers; and a stepgrandson.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Linda Waggy and Wayne Pence officiating. Burial will follow at Linville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, 7876 Simmers Valley Road, Rockingham, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
