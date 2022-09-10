Mary Jane Marshall Lam born May 20, 1930 in Rockingham County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Thomas John and Minnie Custer Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Pauline Lily Marshall Dean, her stepfather, Walter Dean, two brothers and their wives, Charles Leonard Marshall and wife, Lillian, Thomas Marshall, Jr. and wife, Ruth.
On December 20, 1952, she married the late Owen Elwood Lam. Surviving is a son, Brent “Dusty” Alan Lam; two brothers, Johnny Marshall and wife, Karla, and Roy Lily; one sister, Sharon Gibson and husband, Douglas, and Lyn Mills, who was like an adopted son. She is also survived by two God granddaughters, Sabrina Lam and Brittany Harper; and one God grandson, Coty Lam.
She was employed in many fields of work, DuPlan in Grottoes, Shenandoah Knitting Mill, Fair Haven Residential and Imco Container for twenty years as a floor lady. She and her husband were founders of Skyline Karaoke.
She attended Port Republic and McGaheysville High Schools, Dunsmore Business College and Blue Ridge Community College.
Mary was a member of the Church of God in Grottoes where she was a Sunday school teacher, and worked with the youth group. She sang solos in church for many years in her father’s ministry. She was a faithful member of the ladies auxiliary at the Grottoes church. She attended the Elkton Pentecostal Church for many years. She was a member of the Blue Ridge Garden Club in Elkton the DAR, UDC, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, working with her flowers and working with people with special needs where she was “Mom” to many. She loved travelling, fishing, camping and talking on the phone with her three best friends, Lorraine Hensley 82 years, Joyce McAlister and Norawood Good.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Sunday evening, September 11, 2022 at Elkton Pentecostal Church.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Monday, September 12, 2022 at the church with Pastor Eddie Byers officiating. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences and fond memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.