Mary M. Vandevander, 86, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Donna, in Charlottesville.
Mary was born April 21, 1935, in Franklin, W.Va., to the late Mayberry C. Vandevander and Ida Belle Vandevander.
She worked for Metro Pants for a short time and Harrisonburg Truck Stop for 43 years as a waitress and cook.
In May of 1962, she married Charles Lee Vandevander, who preceded her in death in August of 1984. They were married for 22 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Allen L. Vandevander; brothers, Floyd, Charlie, Harlan and Harry Vandevander; and stepgrandson, Dustin Parr.
She is survived by sons, Larry Liggan and wife, Charlotte, William Liggan and wife, Jennifer, and Kenny Vandevander and companion, Chantel Hupman; daughters, Donna Parr and husband, Tom, and Celeste Liggan; brother, Clellan Vandevander; sister, Beckey Miller; grandchildren, Ricky, Charles (C.W.), Amber and Ashley Ward; Zachery, Morgan and Grace Liggan; Donnie, Chris, and Eddie Fox; Jason and Brandy Sphaler; Amanda Smith, Derik Dove, Melinda Smith, Desiree and Rachel Liggan; Ivory Schutte; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and several stepgrandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor David Tyree officiating. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Kyger Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
