Mary Margaret Davis, 87, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home in Mount Solon.
Mary was the devoted daughter of John and Mary Harvey.
She is survived by her husband, James Davis, and their daughter, Karen Lingenfelter and husband, David.
Mary was devoted to those around her through her church beliefs and close family ties.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, David Lingenfelter, wife, Amanda, and son, River Lingenfelter, Justin Lingenfelter, Julia Lingenfelter, Melanie Lingenfelter and Melissa Lingenfelter. In addition, she leaves seven sisters and brothers, Dan and family in California, Florence in Florida and Dorothy, Raymond, Robert, Joanne and Richard, all living in Ohio.
She also leaves many other family members and friends, whom she loved dearly.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.