Mary Margaret Wheelbarger Whitmore, 96, a resident of Life Care Center of New Market, passed away April 11, 2023.
Mrs. Whitmore was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Charles William Andrew and Rosie Belle Minnick Wheelbarger.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, her flowers, and watching birds. She was a member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church.
On May 23, 1947, she married Stanley Hartman Whitmore, who passed away April 23, 2006.
Surviving are her children, Warren L. Whitmore, Donna W. Hill and husband, Lynn, and Marvin W. Whitmore and wife, Melinda; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Whitmore; grandchildren, Scott Whitmore, Maria Whitmore Smith, Jeremey Whitmore, Rosemary Louk, Chris Hill, and Emily Whitmore; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitmore was preceded in death by a son, Charles Elwood Whitmore; granddaughter, Krystal Whitmore; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Whitmore; and siblings, Bessie Wheelbarger, Paul Long, Reba Nicholas, Andy Wheelbarger, Frank Wheelbarger, Eva Click, Ethel Wheelbarger, Johnny Wheelbarger and Glen Wheelbarger.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Methodist Church with Pastor Glen Bollinger officiating. Burial will be held privately.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Estates and Life Care Center of New Market for their kindness and care of Mary.
Memorial contributions may be to Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, 422 Hinton Road, Hinton, VA 22831.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
