Mary Marlene (Varner) Shifflett, 77, of Staunton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Envoy of Staunton.
Mary was born in Elkins, W.Va., on Aug. 27, 1943, a daughter of the late Linnie Odessa (Ferguson) and Lawrence Varner.
On Sept. 23, 1962, she was united in marriage to Robert Miller Shifflett, Sr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2014.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Melody Broady of Grottoes, and Peggy Evers and husband, Norman, of Spring Hill; three sons, Robert Miller Shifflett, Jr. of Harrisonburg, Lawrence Shifflett of Coco Beach, Fla., and Jerry Shifflett of Harrisonburg; seven sisters, Lucille Higgins and husband, Buck, of West Virginia, Ruth Farley and husband, Mike, of Pineville, W.Va., Becky Farley and husband, Mike, of Hickory, N.C., Rosie Hedrick of West Virginia, Alberta Higgins and husband Danny, of Elkins, W.Va., Donna Varner of Virginia Beach, and Margaret Sue Murry and husband, Frank of Broadway; three brothers, Bobby Varner and wife, Sheila, of West Virginia, Lyndon Varner and wife, Melissa, of Mississippi, and Johnny Varner and girlfriend, Melissa, of West Virginia; eighteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by siblings, Ida Cline, Gene, Jimmy, Nathan, Buck, and Franklin Varner.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Singers Glen Cemetery, with Reba Dofflemyer officiating.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, C/O Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to aid in funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
