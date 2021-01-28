Mary Nelson See, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
Mary was born July 17, 1933, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Emerson Nelson and Mary Showalter Nelson.
Upon graduating high school, Mary went on to work with the Harrisonburg Telephone Company, later retiring after 49 years. She was a longtime member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church. Each day Mary found great joy in completing crossword puzzles with her friend, Bonnie Hoy.
She and her husband, Lamon “Bud” Dewey See, were married Feb. 20, 1954. He preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2012.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Michie; three sisters, Nancy Gorman and Dora May “Dolly” Weaver and Nell Nelson (infant), and three brothers, Emerson Nelson Jr., James Nelson and John Nelson.
Mary is survived by her beloved sister, Ruby Virginia Rainey of Westminster, Md.; granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer Reed and husband, Steven, of Graham, N.C.; grandson, Joshua Michie and wife, Cathryn, of McGaheysville, and great granddaughter, Alexis Nicole Michie.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or by mail, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
