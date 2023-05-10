Mary P. Bowman
Mary Patricia (Pat) Bowman, 88, passed away May 9, 2023, while in Hospice in Luray, Va. She was born Dec. 12, 1935, in Waynesboro, Va. to Wilfred Jerome Billerbeck and Suzanne Elouise Fogerty Billerbeck.
Pat was a well-known artist here in the Shenandoah Valley and she had an appreciation for all the arts. Her favorite mediums were oils and watercolors. Her artwork can be found in many private collections in America and has sold abroad. Pat won art awards in juried art shows in various localities and attended many fine art workshops taught by professional artists. She also taught private classes in oils, watercolor, calligraphy, drawing, and other related fine arts and she could be seen demonstrating her painting skills at local festivals, fairs, and art shows both here in Page County and in surrounding localities. In her words, she felt that, “One can get lost in a painting when everything is going just right; the color, the values, and in the story you tell.”
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Bowman of Luray and four children; her son, Rick Bowman of Middletown, Pa.; two other sons, Bobby and Gary Bowman of Luray; her daughter, Linda Bristor of Luray; her sister, Joan Billerbeck of Silver Spring, Md.; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Elinor B. O’Connel; her brother, Jerome Billerbeck; and her son, Mark Randall Bowman.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 13, at the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Pat’s enthusiasm for fine art, her newly created art pieces, her memberships in local art groups, and her many area art displays and demonstrations will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and fans.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in Mary Patricia Bowman’s name to the Salvation Army, Luray Fire Department, Shen-Paco Industries, or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.