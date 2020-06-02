Mary ‘Pat’ Hill
Mary (Pat) Phillips Heishman Hill, 84, of New Market, passed away Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 8, 1935, in New Market and was a daughter of the late Marguerite Alice Phillips.
Pat was a retired production employee at Rockingham Poultry in Timberville for over 30 years. She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market since childhood.
She was married to the late Douglas James Heishman, who passed away on June 2, 1983.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn May and husband, Ronnie, of Hinton and Alice Tiffany and husband, Harold, of Portsmouth; a brother, Donald Lee Phillips of Addieville, Ill.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in New Market. Friends and relatives may sign the register book Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market.
Pat was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister. She will be missed by her loving family.
