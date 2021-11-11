Mary R. Smith, 86, a former resident of Dayton, Va., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her daughter’s home where she resided for the past 2 ½ years.
Mrs. Smith was born June 14, 1935, in Pendleton County and was a daughter of the late Olive Pennington Cook.
She worked for Dunham-Bush and Wampler Foods. She was a charter member of Victory Fellowship Church.
Surviving are her children, Sandra Smith and husband, James Triplett, of Hillsboro and Richard S. Eye and wife, Lisa, of Staunton; sister, Donna Nesselrodt and husband, Dale, of Dayton; sister-in-law, Martha Sue Cook; grandchildren, Jamie Smith and wife, Kim, of Churchville, Christopher Eye and Megan Eye, both of Staunton; one great-granddaughter, Shannan Rudd of Hillsboro, W.Va.; stepgreat-grandchildren, Jonathan Fisher and Daniel Fisher; and a special nephew, Randy Cook and wife, Torina, of Harrisonburg.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Eye; second husband, Kenneth Eugene Smith; and two brothers, Garnett Varner and Rex Cook.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a graveside service Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rawley Springs Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.