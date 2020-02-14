Mary Rose Newman
Mary Rose Newman, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Newman was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Riverton, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Willie and Ona Landes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nellie Rodgers.
Mary was a member of Victory Fellowship Church in Dayton and was employed at Rockingham Memorial Hospital as an RN for over 40 years. She enjoyed traveling with family and was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother that will be deeply missed.
On July 4, 1953, she married Lou Allen Newman, who survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Julie Ann Strunk and husband, Arthur; brothers, Charles Landes and wife, Romaine, of Moorefield, W.Va., and Daniel Landes of Nashville, Tenn.; sisters, June Evick of Harrisonburg, Betty McCoy of Orrville, Ohio, and Helen Skidmore and Roxie Hammer, of Franklin, W.Va.; grandchildren, Arthur Strunk and wife, Kelly, Amy Strunk, Erin Kapoor and husband, Karn, and Andrew Strunk and wife, Elizabeth, as well as her great-grandchildren, Luke Kapoor, and Landon, Noah, Mason, Caleb and Oliver Strunk.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Sonny Hinkle and Chaplain Andrew Sagayam officiating. Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Condolences can be shared at kygers.com.
