Mary Sue Baker, 80, of Stanley, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1941, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Claude W. Good and Stella May Wilson Good.
Mary was a member of the Mill Creek Bible Church.
On July 2, 1960, she married John G. “Buster” Baker, who died on Jan. 16, 2021.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Deborah Baker and companion, David Comer of Elkton; a son, Robin Eric Baker and wife, Tammy of Stanley; two sisters, Peggy Beahm and Doris Good, both of Stanley; a brother, Shirley Goode of Spokane, Wash.; five grandchildren, Jared Bowman, Danielle Shifflett and husband, Danny, D.J. Bowman and wife, Amanda, Eric Baker and wife, Cheyenne, and Ryan Baker and wife, Corrie; and nine great-grandchildren, Brandon Dean, Will and Zach Shifflett, Haley and Chloe Bowman, James Bowman, and Daxton, Dreyden and Callie Baker.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor John Boyd, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the Huffman Family Cemetery in Luray.
