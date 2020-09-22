Mary S. Liskey
Mary Smith Liskey, 92, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born March 18, 1928, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Leon Wilson and Elsie Randolph Smith.
Mary was a member of First Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg and had been employed with Metro Pants and White Swan.
On April 29, 1949, she married Cecil Charles Liskey Sr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Joyce Hall, on May 12, 2017.
She is survived by five children, Charlie Liskey Jr. (Sharon), Mike Liskey (Sathena), Sharon L. Barrix (Ray), Maribeth Liskey (Linda) and Jeff Liskey (Julie); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; a special sister, Iona Pitts, and son-in-law, Bob Hall.
A special thank you to her angel, Emily.
A private graveside service will be held at Vision of Hope Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or Sentara Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.