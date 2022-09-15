Mary Sue Coen, 73, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
She was born in Mount Solon on April 1, 1949, and was a daughter of the late Clara Knott and George Greer.
Mary worked for Marshalls and Bridgewater College.
She is survived by son, Shannon Coen and special friend and caregiver, Jeanne, of Mount Solon; sisters, Erma Zimmerman, Faye Moxley, Ginny Wine, and Wilma Wright; granddaughters, Amber Gibson and Rebecca "Becca" Gibson; and special friend, Linda Edwards and husband, Dennis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Joe Zimmerman.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon with Pastor Timothy Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843 or Emmanuel Church of the Brethren, 411 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
