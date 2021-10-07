Mary Sue Whetzel, 67, of Timberville, went to be with her heavenly Father peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home.
Mary Sue was born July 26, 1954, at RMH in Harrisonburg to Harold and Mae (Olinger) Henry of Quicksburg, who preceded her in death.
Mary Sue attended Stonewall Jackson High School in Quicksburg, Va.
On Oct. 28, 1971, she married her loving husband, Larry G. Whetzel, and would have celebrated their 50th Anniversary later this month.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Susan Ann Rathke and husband, Mark, of Bridgewater, Sandra Lynn Shields and husband, Michael, of Staunton and Brian Gene Whetzel of Timberville; a granddaughter, Taylor Lynn Rathke of Bridgewater; a brother, Michael W. Henry of Quicksburg; and several nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by two very special people in her life, her cousin, Gary Olinger of New Market and honorary “little sister,” Sue Rodriguez of Quicksburg.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Quicksburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her husband to Lancaster, Pa., and Gatlinburg, Tenn.
There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
We would like to give special thanks to Dr. Jessicah Collins at Augusta Health Diabetes and Endocrinology and Sentara Hospice for their wonderful care.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
